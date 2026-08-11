Two Arrested in Kuruvita as Joint STF–Wildlife Raid Exposes Illegal Wildlife Trade
A joint operation conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) and Wildlife Conservation authorities has led to the arrest of two suspects in Kuruvita, following the discovery of a cache of wild animal parts believed to be part of an illegal trafficking network.
Raid Uncovers Protected Animal Parts
The suspects were apprehended during a targeted raid in the Kuruvita area, where officers recovered a significant quantity of parts belonging to strictly protected wild animals. The operation highlights the ongoing threat posed by illegal wildlife trade across Sri Lanka, a country recognised internationally for its rich and diverse biodiversity.
Authorities have not yet disclosed the full details of the animal species involved, though the parts recovered are reported to fall under the strictest categories of wildlife protection under Sri Lankan law.
Coordinated Law Enforcement Effort
The successful raid was the result of close coordination between the STF and the Department of Wildlife Conservation, reflecting a growing trend of multi-agency collaboration in tackling environmental crime in the country.
- Two suspects taken into custody during the operation
- A cache of strictly protected wild animal parts recovered
- Operation carried out in the Kuruvita area
- Joint effort between the STF and Wildlife Conservation authorities
A Growing Threat to Sri Lanka's Wildlife
Illegal wildlife trafficking remains a serious concern in Sri Lanka, where several endemic and endangered species face pressure from poaching and illegal trade networks. Such operations, driven by both local demand and international black market interest, pose a severe threat to the island's natural heritage.
Sri Lanka's wildlife laws impose strict penalties on those found guilty of trading in protected animal species, with offenders facing significant prison terms and fines under the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance.
The two suspects are currently in custody and are expected to be produced before a magistrate as investigations continue. Authorities have indicated that further arrests may follow as the probe into the wider trafficking network progresses.
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this kind of trade been going on for years, goverment needs to do more raids
what animals parts they found? article doesnt say
good catch by STF, but who are the big buyers behind these two?
exactly, these small guys will go jail while the real network carries on