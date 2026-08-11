Indian Tourists in Sri Lanka Can Now Pay for PickMe Rides via UPI and Enjoy 20% Discount

Indian tourists visiting Sri Lanka have been handed a compelling reason to choose PickMe, the island nation's leading ride-hailing platform, as their preferred mode of transport. The company has announced that it now accepts Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a payment method, offering Indian travellers a seamless and familiar way to settle fares — along with a 20 percent discount on their rides.

A Familiar Payment Option for Indian Visitors

For millions of Indian travellers, UPI has become the default mode of digital payment at home. The integration of UPI into PickMe's payment ecosystem means that tourists from India no longer need to carry large amounts of Sri Lankan rupees or navigate unfamiliar payment systems when booking rides across the country.

The move is widely seen as a strategic effort by PickMe to attract a growing segment of the Sri Lankan tourism market. India consistently ranks among the top source countries for tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka, making the initiative a potentially significant boost for the platform's user base and transaction volumes.

A 20% Saving on Every Ride

Beyond the convenience of using a familiar payment method, Indian visitors stand to benefit financially from the arrangement. PickMe is offering a 20 percent discount on rides paid for through UPI, making it an attractive proposition for budget-conscious travellers looking to explore Sri Lanka's cities, cultural sites, and coastal destinations.

Whether navigating the bustling streets of Colombo, heading to the historic city of Kandy, or travelling along the southern coastline, Indian tourists can now do so with greater ease and at a reduced cost through the PickMe app.

Strengthening Sri Lanka's Tourism Infrastructure

The introduction of UPI payments on PickMe reflects a broader trend of Sri Lanka enhancing its digital infrastructure to better serve international visitors. As the country continues its post-pandemic tourism recovery, initiatives that reduce friction for foreign travellers are increasingly valued by both the industry and policymakers.

UPI, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India, has already gained international traction across several countries in Asia and beyond. Its integration into Sri Lanka's ride-hailing sector marks another step in the growing digital and economic connectivity between the two neighbouring nations.

Indian tourists planning a trip to Sri Lanka are encouraged to download the PickMe app ahead of their visit and link their preferred UPI payment method to take full advantage of the discount offer.

Related Video