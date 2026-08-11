Bribery Commission Files High Court Indictments Against Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has taken formal legal action against former Fisheries Minister Rajitha Senaratne, filing indictments before the Colombo High Court over corruption-related charges.

Formal Charges Lodged

The move marks a significant development in the legal proceedings surrounding the veteran politician, as the Bribery Commission escalates its pursuit of accountability by bringing the case to one of Sri Lanka's highest trial courts. The filing of indictments signals that investigators believe there is sufficient evidence to proceed with a formal prosecution against the former minister.

Background on the Case

Rajitha Senaratne, who previously served as Fisheries Minister and held other cabinet portfolios during his political career, has been under scrutiny by the Bribery Commission over allegations of corruption. The commission's decision to indict him before the Colombo High Court reflects the seriousness with which authorities are treating the matter.

Significance for Anti-Corruption Efforts

The case is being closely watched by the public and political observers alike, as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to strengthen accountability among public officials and former officeholders. The Bribery Commission has been increasingly active in pursuing high-profile cases in recent years.

Further details regarding the specific charges, hearing dates, and the former minister's legal response are expected to emerge as proceedings before the Colombo High Court get underway.

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