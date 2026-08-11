Central Bank Snaps Up Over US$348 Million in July as Sri Lanka's Rupee Holds Steady

CBSL Capitalises on Currency Stability to Rebuild Reserves

Sri Lanka's Central Bank (CBSL) purchased a substantial US$348.6 million from the foreign exchange market during the month of July, as the country's rupee demonstrated renewed stability following years of economic turbulence.

The significant dollar acquisition reflects the Central Bank's ongoing strategy to rebuild its gross official reserves, which were severely depleted during Sri Lanka's unprecedented economic crisis that culminated in the country's sovereign default in 2022.

Rupee Stability Creates Buying Opportunity

The relative steadiness of the rupee throughout July provided the Central Bank with a favourable window to accumulate foreign currency without placing undue pressure on the exchange rate. When a currency stabilises, central banks are typically in a stronger position to purchase dollars in the open market, as doing so does not risk triggering sharp depreciation.

Sri Lanka's currency had suffered dramatic losses during the height of the economic crisis, at one point falling to historic lows against the US dollar. The recent period of consolidation marks a notable turnaround for a currency that was once among the worst-performing in Asia.

Part of a Broader Recovery Effort

The move is consistent with Sri Lanka's commitments under its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which places considerable emphasis on rebuilding the country's reserve buffers to ensure greater resilience against future external shocks.

Analysts have noted that sustained reserve accumulation is a key indicator of macroeconomic recovery, as healthy foreign exchange reserves allow a country to manage import payments, service external debt, and defend the currency during periods of volatility.

The Central Bank's July purchases represent one of the more assertive reserve-building moves in recent months, signalling growing confidence in the stability of local monetary conditions as Sri Lanka continues its gradual path towards economic normalisation.