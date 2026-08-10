Senior Attorney Calls on BASL to Discipline Those Behind Remarks Targeting Chief Justice

Call for Professional Accountability Within the Legal Community

Senior Attorney-at-Law Jagath Abeynayake has formally urged the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) to take decisive action against individuals responsible for making remarks directed at the Chief Justice, raising serious concerns about the conduct of members within the country's legal fraternity.

Nature of the Appeal

Abeynayake's appeal to the BASL highlights growing unease among sections of the legal community over statements that have been perceived as inappropriate and potentially damaging to the independence and dignity of the judiciary. The senior lawyer's call signals that professionals within the bar are watching closely how the association responds to conduct deemed unbecoming of its members.

Importance of Judicial Independence

The judiciary's independence is considered a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's democratic framework. Remarks targeting senior judicial figures, including the Chief Justice, are widely regarded as a threat to that independence, and many in the legal community believe that professional bodies such as the BASL carry a responsibility to uphold standards that protect judicial integrity.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka is expected to act as a guardian of professional ethics, and any failure to respond to conduct that undermines the judiciary could set a troubling precedent for the rule of law in the country.

What the BASL Is Being Asked to Do

Abeynayake's submission calls on the BASL to:

Formally investigate the remarks made against the Chief Justice

Determine whether those responsible are members of the association

Take appropriate disciplinary measures in line with the association's code of conduct

Issue a clear statement affirming the BASL's commitment to protecting judicial independence

Broader Implications

This development comes at a time when Sri Lanka's legal and political landscape remains highly charged. Calls for accountability within professional bodies reflect a wider public expectation that institutions must self-regulate and demonstrate that no one — regardless of their standing — is above the ethical standards that govern their profession.

The BASL has yet to issue a formal response to Abeynayake's appeal, and it remains to be seen what steps, if any, the association will take in the matter. Legal observers and members of civil society are likely to monitor the situation closely as it unfolds.