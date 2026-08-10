Suspect in Ganemulla Sanjeewa Murder Case Remanded Until August 21

A Colombo court has ordered the remand of Ishara Sewwandi, a key suspect in the high-profile Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder case, until August 21.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Liyan Warusawithana issued the remand order following proceedings held today, keeping Sewwandi in custody as investigations into the case continue.

The Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder case has drawn significant public attention, with authorities working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death and the roles played by those implicated in the matter.

Sewwandi's remand extension reflects the ongoing nature of the investigation, with the court set to revisit the matter when proceedings resume on August 21.

Further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the judicial system.

Related Video