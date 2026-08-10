MP Raises Alarm Over Military Occupation of Tamil Land 17 Years After War's End

Thousands of Acres Remain Unreturned to Rightful Owners

A Member of Parliament has raised serious concerns in the Sri Lankan legislature over the continued military occupation of thousands of acres of land belonging to Tamil communities in the North and East, seventeen years after the end of the country's devastating civil war.

The MP's intervention in parliament has cast a renewed spotlight on one of the most persistent and contentious issues facing Tamil civilians — the failure to return land that was seized during and in the aftermath of the armed conflict that officially ended in May 2009.

A Grievance That Refuses to Fade

Despite successive governments pledging to address land occupation as part of broader reconciliation efforts, tens of thousands of Tamil families continue to be denied access to their ancestral properties. Agricultural land, homes, and community spaces remain under the control of the military, severely limiting the livelihoods and recovery of affected communities.

The MP's statement in parliament underscored the human cost of inaction, noting that displaced families have spent nearly two decades waiting for justice and the opportunity to rebuild their lives on their own soil.

Reconciliation Promises Remain Unfulfilled

Sri Lanka has faced sustained international pressure to resolve land issues in the former conflict zones as part of its post-war reconciliation commitments. Human rights organisations and Tamil civil society groups have long documented cases where civilians remain unable to return to or cultivate their land due to ongoing military presence.

Thousands of acres in the Northern and Eastern provinces remain under military control

Affected families have been displaced for up to seventeen years

Previous government pledges on land release have seen only partial implementation

The issue continues to hinder economic recovery and reconciliation in former conflict areas

The continued occupation of civilian land more than seventeen years after the end of the war represents one of the most tangible and unresolved legacies of the conflict, and a significant barrier to meaningful reconciliation.

Calls for Urgent Action

The parliamentary statement is expected to intensify pressure on the government to accelerate land release programmes and provide concrete timelines for restoring occupied properties to their rightful owners. Advocacy groups and opposition politicians have echoed the call, arguing that genuine post-war healing cannot take place while fundamental issues of land and dignity remain unaddressed.

With Sri Lanka's reconciliation process still under scrutiny both domestically and internationally, the fate of occupied Tamil lands in the North and East remains a critical litmus test of the government's commitment to lasting peace and justice.