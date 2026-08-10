Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Western Colombia, Triggering Mass Evacuations

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck western Colombia on Monday, sending tremors across a wide area and prompting urgent evacuations, according to data released by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Tremors Felt Across the Region

The quake, which registered as a major seismic event, was felt strongly throughout the affected region of western Colombia. Residents in impacted areas were forced to abandon their homes and buildings as authorities moved swiftly to assess the scale of the disaster and ensure public safety.

Evacuations Launched in Response

Emergency response teams were mobilised following the earthquake, with evacuations carried out in affected communities. Local authorities urged residents to remain away from damaged structures and to follow official guidance as assessments of the destruction got underway.

A Seismically Active Zone

Colombia sits within one of the world's most seismically active regions, making it particularly vulnerable to significant earthquakes. The country has experienced destructive tremors in the past, and authorities maintain established protocols for responding to such events.

Further details regarding casualties, structural damage, and any risk of tsunami activity were expected to emerge as emergency teams continued their work on the ground. International agencies were also monitoring the situation closely in the hours following the tremor.

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