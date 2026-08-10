Sri Lanka Weighs Death Penalty for Drug Offences at High-Level National Operations Council

The Sri Lankan government is actively considering the introduction of the death penalty for drug-related offences, signalling a sharp escalation in the country's approach to tackling its deepening narcotics crisis.

The proposal was raised at the Ratama Ekata National Operations Council, a high-level body convened to address pressing national security and social concerns. The discussion reflects growing alarm among policymakers over the scale and sophistication of drug trafficking networks operating across the island.

A Zero-Tolerance Stance

Officials at the council made clear that existing legal frameworks and sentencing guidelines are no longer seen as sufficient deterrents against those involved in the drug trade. The prospect of capital punishment is being examined as a means of sending an unambiguous message to traffickers and major players within narcotics networks.

Sri Lanka has long maintained the death penalty on its statute books, though no execution has been carried out in decades. Extending its application to drug offences would represent one of the most significant shifts in the country's criminal justice policy in recent memory.

Growing Drug Menace

The urgency of the debate is underscored by mounting evidence that drug abuse and trafficking have reached critical levels in Sri Lanka. Law enforcement agencies have reported increasingly large seizures of narcotics, including heroin and methamphetamine, pointing to well-organised supply chains that extend beyond national borders.

Communities across the country — from urban centres to rural villages — have voiced concern over the social damage caused by drug dependency, including rises in crime, family breakdown, and youth vulnerability.

A Debate That Will Divide Opinion

While advocates of stricter sentencing argue that harsher penalties are necessary to protect Sri Lankan society, the proposal is likely to attract scrutiny from human rights organisations and legal experts, both locally and internationally. Critics of capital punishment for drug offences have consistently argued that such measures do not effectively reduce drug use or trafficking, and raise serious ethical and due process concerns.

Sri Lanka has not carried out an execution in several decades despite retaining the death penalty in law.

The proposal emerged from discussions at the Ratama Ekata National Operations Council.

Drug trafficking in Sri Lanka has been linked to transnational criminal networks.

Human rights bodies are expected to raise concerns over any move to expand capital punishment.

As the government deliberates on this consequential policy direction, the debate is set to intensify both within Parliament and among the broader public. The outcome could redefine the boundaries of Sri Lanka's criminal justice system for years to come.

Related Video