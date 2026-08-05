Seven Dead as Floods and Landslides Batter Sri Lanka; Schools Closed Across Affected Regions

Deadly Weather Batters Island Nation

At least seven people have lost their lives as severe flooding and landslides swept through parts of Sri Lanka, prompting authorities to shut schools and issue urgent warnings to communities in vulnerable areas.

Casualties and Damage Reported

The fatalities were confirmed as torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides across multiple districts. Residents in low-lying and hilly regions bore the brunt of the disaster, with homes inundated and roads rendered impassable by debris and rising floodwaters.

Disaster management officials have been working to assess the full extent of the damage, with rescue and relief operations launched in the worst-hit areas to assist displaced families and recover those trapped by landslides.

Schools Shut as Precautionary Measure

In response to the deteriorating weather conditions and safety concerns, authorities ordered the closure of schools in the affected regions. The decision was taken to protect students and prevent unnecessary travel during hazardous conditions.

Parents and communities have been urged to remain vigilant as forecasters warn that further heavy rainfall is possible, increasing the risk of additional flooding and slope failures in mountainous areas.

Authorities Urge Public Caution

Disaster management authorities have called on residents living near rivers, steep slopes, and flood-prone zones to stay alert and be prepared to evacuate at short notice. Key safety advisories include:

Avoid travelling through flooded roads or rivers

Move to higher ground if living in landslide-risk areas

Follow official instructions and emergency broadcasts

Report missing persons or emergencies to local authorities immediately

Relief efforts are ongoing, and the government has expressed condolences to the families of the victims as Sri Lanka continues to grapple with the deadly consequences of the seasonal rains.

Related Video