The Case for Extending Judicial Tenure: Strengthening Sri Lanka's Justice System

Sri Lanka's justice system stands at a critical crossroads, and the question of whether to extend the tenure of sitting judges has emerged as one of the most consequential institutional debates of recent times. Proponents argue that longer judicial terms are not merely a matter of administrative convenience — they are fundamental to delivering consistent, experienced, and independent justice to the Sri Lankan people.

Experience at the Bench: An Irreplaceable Asset

One of the strongest arguments in favour of extending judges' tenure is the depth of expertise that experienced jurists bring to the bench. The Sri Lankan legal landscape is complex, encompassing constitutional matters, commercial disputes, criminal proceedings, and an ever-evolving body of international law. Judges who have served for extended periods develop an institutional memory and a nuanced understanding of legal precedent that cannot be easily replicated by incoming appointees.

Frequent judicial transitions risk creating gaps in this accumulated knowledge, potentially leading to inconsistencies in rulings and a weakening of the coherent legal framework upon which public trust depends.

Judicial Independence and the Threat of Premature Transition

A judiciary that operates under the shadow of imminent retirement may, consciously or otherwise, become susceptible to external pressures. When judges know their tenure is secure and appropriately extended, they are better positioned to deliver verdicts free from political or institutional interference. This independence is the bedrock of a functioning democracy and is especially vital in Sri Lanka's current climate of governance reform.

Shorter or uncertain tenure periods can inadvertently create vulnerability, whereas well-structured extended terms reinforce the separation of powers that Sri Lanka's Constitution enshrines.

Addressing the Backlog Crisis

Sri Lanka's courts have long grappled with a significant backlog of cases, with litigants sometimes waiting years — even decades — for resolution. Extending the tenure of capable and experienced judges offers a practical mechanism to address this persistent challenge. Continuity on the bench allows for better case management, deeper familiarity with long-running proceedings, and more efficient delivery of judgments.

Reduced need for repeated case orientation by newly appointed judges

Greater consistency in the interpretation and application of law

Improved efficiency in handling complex, multi-year litigation

Stronger institutional continuity across courts at all levels

Balancing Tenure with Accountability

Supporters of extended tenure are careful to note that longevity on the bench must be paired with robust mechanisms for accountability and performance evaluation. Extending tenure is not a call for unchecked judicial power, but rather a recognition that stability and experience, when governed by strong ethical frameworks, produce better outcomes for citizens seeking justice.

A justice system that retains its most experienced minds, while holding them to the highest standards of conduct, is one that truly serves the people it is designed to protect.

As Sri Lanka continues its broader efforts to reform and strengthen its public institutions, the conversation around judicial tenure deserves serious, evidence-based consideration from lawmakers, legal scholars, and civil society alike. The integrity of the nation's courts ultimately reflects the integrity of its democracy.

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