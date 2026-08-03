Sri Lanka's Current Account Deficit Expands to $149 Million in June

Sri Lanka's current account deficit widened to $149 million in June, according to the latest data, signalling continued pressure on the country's external balance as it navigates its post-crisis economic recovery.

Growing Gap in External Accounts

The expansion of the current account deficit reflects a broader imbalance between what Sri Lanka earns from abroad and what it spends overseas. The current account encompasses trade in goods and services, income flows, and current transfers, making it a key barometer of the country's economic health in relation to the rest of the world.

A deficit of this magnitude indicates that Sri Lanka is importing more in value terms than it is exporting, and that outflows on other income and transfer fronts are outpacing inflows during the month of June.

Context of Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka has been working to stabilise its economy following the unprecedented foreign exchange crisis of 2022, which led the country to seek an International Monetary Fund bailout programme. While significant progress has been made in rebuilding foreign reserves and restoring macroeconomic stability, the widening current account deficit serves as a reminder that challenges remain on the external front.

Economists have noted that rising import demand, partly driven by recovering domestic consumption and easing import restrictions, could be contributing to the deficit's expansion.

Implications for the Broader Economy

A widening current account deficit can place pressure on the Sri Lankan rupee and foreign exchange reserves if not adequately financed through capital and financial account inflows such as foreign direct investment, remittances, and tourism earnings.

Remittances from Sri Lankan workers abroad remain a crucial source of foreign exchange inflows.

Tourism revenue has been recovering steadily and continues to provide an important offset to the deficit.

Export performance in key sectors such as apparel and tea will be closely watched in the coming months.

Authorities and analysts will be monitoring subsequent monthly data to determine whether the June figure represents a temporary spike or the beginning of a sustained trend in external account deterioration.

The current account balance is one of several indicators the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and international lenders track closely as part of the country's ongoing IMF-supported economic reform programme.

As Sri Lanka continues its path toward full economic stabilisation, managing the current account deficit will remain a critical priority for policymakers seeking to maintain the hard-won gains of the past two years.