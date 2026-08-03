Suicide Bomber Kills 14 Outside Pakistan Police Station as Protest Crowd Gathered

A devastating suicide bombing outside a police station in Pakistan's scenic but troubled Swat Valley has claimed at least 14 lives and left a number of others wounded, authorities confirmed following the Sunday evening attack.

The explosion struck in Kabal, a town nestled within the valley in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, at a particularly dangerous moment — when a crowd of civilians had assembled nearby to participate in a protest.

Blast Targets Crowd Near Police Premises

The bomber detonated explosives in close proximity to the gathered protesters outside the police station, maximising casualties among those present. The attack drew immediate condemnation and raised fresh alarm over the security situation in the region.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in the aftermath of the blast, with the injured being transported to local medical facilities. The full extent of the casualties was still being assessed in the hours following the incident.

Swat Valley's Troubled Security History

Swat Valley, once a thriving tourist destination celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes, has long grappled with insurgent violence. The region was the site of a major military operation against the Pakistani Taliban more than a decade ago, and security forces have continued to battle periodic resurgences of militant activity in the area.

Sunday's bombing underscores the persistent threat that extremist groups pose to civilians and law enforcement alike across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and has repeatedly borne the brunt of such attacks in recent years.

No group had immediately claimed responsibility for the attack at the time of reporting. Pakistani authorities are expected to launch a full investigation into the incident.

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