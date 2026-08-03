Sri Lanka's Premier Tennis Nationals Set to Serve Up Century-Plus of Sporting Excellence in August

Sri Lanka's most celebrated and highest-ranked domestic tennis championship is poised to make a grand return, with the 111th Sri Lanka Tennis Nationals scheduled to take place from 7 to 23 August 2026 at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association (SLTA) grounds in Colombo.

A Tournament Steeped in History

With a proud legacy stretching well beyond a century, the Sri Lanka Tennis Nationals stands as one of the longest-running sporting competitions in the country. The tournament has long served as the definitive stage on which the island's finest tennis talent competes for national honours, and the 111th edition promises to uphold that distinguished tradition.

Top Local Talent to Converge in Colombo

The event will bring together Sri Lanka's leading tennis players under one roof, creating an electric atmosphere for both competitors and spectators alike. The SLTA venue in Colombo, the traditional home of elite domestic tennis in the country, will once again play host to what is expected to be a fiercely competitive fortnight of action across the courts.

The tournament spans more than two weeks, giving players ample opportunity to battle through rounds in what remains the most coveted title in Sri Lankan club and national tennis circles.

A Milestone Edition

Reaching the 111th instalment of any sporting competition is a remarkable achievement, and the milestone underscores the enduring appeal and organisational strength of Sri Lankan tennis. The SLTA continues to be the driving force behind nurturing and showcasing local talent at the highest domestic level.

Tennis enthusiasts across the island are encouraged to follow the action as the country's top players vie for the prestigious national title this August.

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