Prime Minister Amarasuriya Graces Opening of Landmark Colonial-Era Ceylon Art Exhibition at British High Commissioner's Residence

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya attended the inauguration of a landmark art exhibition titled "19th Century Views of Ceylon," held at Westminster House, the official residence of the British High Commissioner in Colombo.

The exhibition, a collaborative effort between the George Keyt Foundation and the British High Commission in Colombo, brings together a remarkable collection of artistic works offering a vivid glimpse into life on the island during the 1800s.

A Window Into Ceylon's Colonial Past

The showcase presents rare and historically significant visual records of Ceylon as it appeared through the eyes of artists during the nineteenth century, offering Sri Lankan audiences and international visitors alike an opportunity to reflect on the island's rich and complex heritage.

The involvement of the George Keyt Foundation — an institution dedicated to preserving and promoting Sri Lanka's artistic legacy — alongside the British High Commission underscores the cultural significance of the event and the spirit of bilateral cooperation that brought it to life.

A Gathering of Cultural Significance

The presence of the Prime Minister at the opening ceremony lent considerable weight to the occasion, highlighting the government's recognition of arts and cultural diplomacy as meaningful pillars of national identity and international engagement.

Westminster House, steeped in its own historical character, provided a fitting backdrop for an exhibition exploring the artistic portrayal of Ceylon during a transformative era in the island's history.

The "19th Century Views of Ceylon" exhibition is expected to draw considerable interest from art enthusiasts, historians, and members of the public keen to explore how the island was perceived and depicted during one of its most defining periods.