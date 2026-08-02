Sri Lankan Educators Unite at BMICH to Reimagine Teaching in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Educators, school leaders, and education professionals from across Sri Lanka converged at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) for the International Forum for Teachers 2026, a landmark gathering aimed at reshaping how teaching is approached in an increasingly AI-driven world.

A Meeting of Minds for a Changing Classroom

The forum brought together a wide cross-section of the Sri Lankan education community, creating a space for meaningful dialogue on the rapid transformation being driven by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Participants included classroom teachers, school administrators, curriculum developers, and education policymakers, all united by a common goal — ensuring that Sri Lanka's education system remains relevant and resilient in the face of technological change.

Rethinking the Role of the Teacher

Central to the discussions was the evolving role of the educator in an environment where AI tools are becoming increasingly accessible to students. Rather than viewing artificial intelligence as a threat to traditional teaching, many participants at IFT 2026 embraced the opportunity to redefine what effective teaching looks like when technology handles routine tasks.

Integrating AI literacy into everyday classroom practice

Equipping teachers with the skills to guide students in critically evaluating AI-generated content

Developing pedagogical frameworks suited to a digitally transformed learning environment

Encouraging collaborative and creative thinking that machines cannot replicate

A Platform for Professional Growth

IFT 2026 served not only as a conference but also as a professional development platform, offering educators the chance to engage with new research, share best practices, and forge connections with peers from different parts of the island. The BMICH provided a fitting backdrop for what organisers described as one of the most significant gatherings of education professionals Sri Lanka has seen in recent years.

The future of education in Sri Lanka depends on how well we prepare our teachers today to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Looking Ahead

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate its broader economic and social recovery, the forum underscored the critical importance of investing in human capital and education reform. With artificial intelligence set to reshape industries across the board, ensuring that the country's educators are informed, adaptable, and empowered has never been more urgent.

IFT 2026 is expected to generate a series of recommendations and actionable outcomes that organisers hope will influence education policy and teacher training programmes nationwide in the months ahead.