Public Warned as Fraudsters Impersonate Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe in Phone Scam

The office of Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe has issued an urgent public warning after reports emerged of individuals fraudulently impersonating the minister in telephone calls targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

Scammers Exploit Minister's Identity

According to the Deputy Minister's office, unknown individuals have been contacting members of the public while falsely claiming to be Chathuranga Abeysinghe or representatives acting on his behalf. The calls are believed to be part of a deliberate scheme to deceive and potentially defraud those who receive them.

Such impersonation tactics have become an increasingly common tool used by criminal elements in Sri Lanka, often targeting vulnerable individuals who may be less likely to question the authenticity of a call purportedly coming from a senior government official.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

The Deputy Minister's office has strongly urged the public to remain vigilant and to treat any unsolicited calls claiming to originate from the minister or his staff with extreme caution. Members of the public who receive such calls are advised not to act upon any requests made during those conversations.

Do not share personal or financial information with unknown callers claiming to represent government officials.

Verify the identity of any caller claiming to be a public official through official channels before responding to requests.

Report suspicious calls to the relevant authorities immediately.

A Reminder About Official Communications

The Deputy Minister's office has clarified that official communications are conducted through verified and transparent channels, and the public should be wary of any approaches that deviate from established norms.

Authorities have not yet disclosed how many individuals may have been targeted or whether any financial losses have been reported in connection with the scam. Investigations are understood to be ongoing.

The public is encouraged to remain alert and to promptly report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies to help bring those responsible to justice.

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