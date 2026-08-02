Sri Lanka's Judiciary Carries Heavier Burden With No Pay Rise — A Situation That Defies Logic

Judges Asked to Do More for the Same Reward

There is something quietly absurd about asking a workforce to shoulder a significantly greater burden while keeping their remuneration firmly frozen in place. Yet that is precisely the situation confronting Sri Lanka's judiciary — an institution that sits at the very heart of the country's democratic framework and public trust.

As caseloads mount and the demands placed upon the island's judges grow ever more complex, the financial recognition afforded to those on the bench has remained static. For many observers, the disparity between the increasing weight of judicial responsibility and the unchanged pay structure is not merely curious — it borders on the farcical.

A System Under Pressure

Sri Lanka's courts have long grappled with a backlog of cases that stretches justice thin for ordinary citizens waiting months or even years for resolution. The expectation that judges absorb this expanding workload without a corresponding adjustment in compensation raises serious questions about institutional sustainability and the long-term attractiveness of judicial office to qualified legal minds.

A well-functioning judiciary is not a luxury — it is a necessity. When the men and women responsible for upholding the rule of law are asked to give more while receiving the same, it sends a troubling signal about how the state values one of its most critical pillars.

Wider Implications for the Legal Profession

The concern extends beyond the judges themselves. A judiciary that feels undervalued risks losing its most capable members to private legal practice, where remuneration more accurately reflects expertise and effort. Sri Lanka can ill afford a talent drain from its courts at a time when public confidence in institutions is already being carefully watched and rebuilt.

Rising caseloads demand greater judicial time and intellectual output

Compensation has not kept pace with the expanding scope of judicial duties

Risk of experienced judges seeking more lucrative private sector opportunities

Public trust in the justice system depends on a motivated and fairly rewarded bench

A Matter Deserving Serious Attention

It would be easy to dismiss this as yet another administrative oversight in a country managing many competing priorities. But to do so would be a mistake. The judiciary's independence — financial and otherwise — is a cornerstone of democracy. When judges are asked to stretch further without adequate reward, the integrity of that independence comes under subtle but real pressure.

A judiciary burdened with more work but offered the same pay is, at best, a curiosity. At worst, it is a policy failure that Sri Lanka cannot afford to ignore.

Authorities would do well to revisit the compensation framework governing the judiciary with urgency and seriousness. The alternative — leaving a foundational institution to manage on goodwill alone — is neither sustainable nor, on reflection, particularly amusing.

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