Hakeem Urges Humanitarian Approach to Resolve Long-Running India-Sri Lanka Fishermen Dispute

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) leader and Justice Minister Rauff Hakeem has called for an amicable resolution to the longstanding dispute between India and Sri Lanka over fishing rights in the Palk Strait, emphasising that the issue must be treated as a humanitarian matter rather than a purely political or territorial one.

A Call for Compassion Over Confrontation

Hakeem stressed that the livelihoods and wellbeing of fishermen on both sides of the maritime boundary should be placed at the centre of any negotiations, urging both governments to approach the sensitive issue with empathy and goodwill.

The fishermen dispute between India and Sri Lanka should be approached on humanitarian grounds, and both nations must work towards an amicable resolution that protects the interests of fishing communities on either side.

The minister's remarks reflect growing concern within Sri Lanka over the repeated arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lanka Navy, as well as the hardships faced by Sri Lankan fishermen in the Northern Province who accuse their Indian counterparts of encroaching into Sri Lankan waters using bottom trawling methods that damage marine ecosystems.

A Dispute With Deep Roots

The conflict over fishing rights in the Palk Strait is one of the most persistent irritants in India-Sri Lanka bilateral relations. Fishermen from Tamil Nadu regularly cross into Sri Lankan territorial waters, leading to arrests, detention of boats, and at times violent confrontations. Sri Lankan fishing communities, particularly in the Jaffna peninsula, have long complained that bottom trawling by Indian vessels destroys their nets and depletes fish stocks.

Despite numerous rounds of talks between the two governments and fishing community representatives over the years, a lasting solution has remained elusive. The issue carries political weight on both sides of the Palk Strait, with fishing communities forming a significant voter bloc in India's Tamil Nadu state and in Sri Lanka's Northern Province.

Bilateral Dialogue the Way Forward

Hakeem's intervention signals renewed urgency within Sri Lanka's government to push for structured dialogue with New Delhi. He indicated that resolving the dispute would require sustained diplomatic engagement at the highest levels, with practical mechanisms put in place to protect the rights and safety of fishermen from both nations.

Observers note that any durable agreement will need to address the contentious practice of bottom trawling, compensation frameworks for affected fishing communities, and clear protocols for handling future maritime boundary violations without resorting to arrests and detentions.

As Sri Lanka continues to strengthen its bilateral ties with India across trade, investment, and connectivity, many analysts believe that resolving the fishermen dispute remains an essential step towards a more stable and mutually beneficial partnership between the two neighbouring nations.

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