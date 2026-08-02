FFSL Welcomes FIFA President's Decision to Scrap Controversial Forward Programme Proposal

The Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) has expressed its formal welcome of FIFA President Gianni Infantino's decision to withdraw a proposed initiative linked to the FIFA Forward development programme, signalling relief among local football administrators over the scrapped measure.

Federation Responds Positively to Infantino's Reversal

The FFSL acknowledged the FIFA chief's move as a positive development for member associations, particularly smaller footballing nations such as Sri Lanka that depend heavily on FIFA's development funding and support structures to grow the game at grassroots and national levels.

FIFA Forward is the governing body's flagship financial assistance programme, designed to distribute funds to member associations across the globe to support football development, infrastructure, and administration. Any proposed changes to the programme had drawn concern from several associations who feared the implications for their operational budgets and long-term planning.

What the Withdrawal Means for Sri Lankan Football

For Sri Lanka, FIFA Forward funding has played a critical role in sustaining football development initiatives, including coaching programmes, refereeing education, and facilities improvement across the island. The withdrawal of the proposed initiative is therefore seen as a safeguard for the continuity of these efforts.

The FFSL's welcoming statement reflects a broader sense of reassurance within the local football community, as administrators can now proceed with existing development roadmaps without the uncertainty that the proposed changes had introduced.

Infantino's Decision Draws Wider Attention

Gianni Infantino's choice to pull back the proposal comes amid ongoing discussions within global football governance regarding how FIFA manages its relationships with member associations. The reversal has been noted by football federations beyond Sri Lanka, with many smaller nations particularly attentive to any shifts in FIFA's funding and regulatory frameworks.

As Sri Lankan football continues its efforts to raise its regional and international profile, stable and predictable support from global governing bodies remains essential. The FFSL's response underscores the federation's active engagement with developments at the highest levels of world football administration.