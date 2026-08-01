Sri Lanka's Inflation Climbs to 7.3% in July, Driven by Rising Food Prices

Sri Lanka's headline inflation edged higher in July 2026, reaching 7.3 percent compared to 6.8 percent recorded the previous month, according to data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Food Prices the Key Driver

The uptick in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), the primary measure used to track headline inflation in the country, was largely attributed to a rise in food prices during the month of July.

The CCPI serves as the official benchmark for measuring cost-of-living changes for consumers in Sri Lanka, reflecting price movements across a broad basket of goods and services.

Month-on-Month Increase

The 0.5 percentage point rise from June's 6.8 percent to July's 7.3 percent signals a continued upward pressure on consumer prices, a trend that is likely to draw close attention from policymakers and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka as they assess monetary policy direction in the months ahead.

For ordinary Sri Lankan households, the increase in food costs adds fresh strain to family budgets, particularly at a time when many are still navigating the economic challenges that have marked recent years.

Further details on the breakdown of specific food and non-food components contributing to the July inflation figure are expected to be elaborated upon in the full statistical release by the Department of Census and Statistics.