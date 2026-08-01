El Niño Bites: Dry Zone Paddy Fields Wither as Farmers Demand Relief and Funding

Paddy fields across several parts of Sri Lanka, particularly in the dry zone, are drying up as the effects of El Niño continue to take a heavy toll on the agricultural sector, leaving farmers struggling and desperate for government intervention.

Farmers Left in the Lurch

Farmers' associations have raised the alarm over what they describe as a critical failure in the government's response to the unfolding crisis. According to these groups, funds have not been adequately allocated to support programmes that are supposed to be actively mitigating the impact of El Niño on the country's farming communities.

The situation is particularly dire in the dry zone, where paddy cultivation depends heavily on reliable irrigation and seasonal rainfall — both of which have been severely disrupted by the prevailing weather phenomenon.

A Crisis of Priorities

The core concern raised by farming communities is not simply the drought itself, but the apparent lack of urgency in channelling resources toward relief efforts. With mitigation programmes reportedly stalled due to insufficient funding, farmers are questioning where national priorities truly lie.

Paddy fields in dry zone regions are visibly withering due to moisture deficits.

Farmers' associations allege that allocated relief funds have not reached intended programmes.

Calls are growing for immediate government action to prevent widespread crop losses.

Wider Implications for Food Security

Sri Lanka's paddy sector is a cornerstone of the nation's food security and rural economy. Any significant reduction in yield due to drought conditions could have cascading effects on rice availability and prices, placing additional burden on ordinary households already navigating economic pressures.

Farmers' associations have claimed that funds have not been allocated for the programmes underway to mitigate the El Niño impact, raising serious questions about the government's commitment to protecting the agricultural sector.

As conditions in affected regions worsen, pressure is mounting on authorities to act swiftly — both in disbursing relief funds and in implementing practical measures to help farmers salvage what remains of the current cultivation season before losses become irreversible.

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