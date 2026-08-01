Fishing Skipper Shot by Motorcycle-Riding Gunmen Near Mirissa Junction

A 36-year-old fishing skipper sustained injuries after two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at him near Mirissa Junction, police said.

The shooting, which targeted the fisherman in the busy coastal area of Mirissa, has raised concerns among local residents and the fishing community in the region.

Attack on a Coastal Community Figure

The victim, a skipper involved in the local fishing trade, was shot by the two assailants who fled the scene on their motorcycle following the attack. The motive behind the shooting has not yet been officially confirmed by authorities.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to identify and apprehend the suspects responsible for the attack.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement officials have called on members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have information regarding the attackers to come forward and assist with the ongoing inquiry.

The injured skipper received medical attention following the shooting. His current condition has not been disclosed in full by authorities.

Mirissa, a well-known coastal town in the Southern Province, is a hub for both tourism and the local fishing industry. Incidents of this nature are uncommon in the area and have drawn significant attention from the wider community.

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