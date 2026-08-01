Family Tribute Marks One Year Since Death of Pioneering Army Women's Corps Officer Major Ramani Bandara

A Legacy Remembered

A commemorative publication produced by the family of the late Major Ramani Lalithangani Bandara (Retd) is set to be released on 1st August 2026, marking exactly one year since the passing of a woman who left an indelible mark on Sri Lankan public life.

A Life of Many Dimensions

Major Bandara was a figure of remarkable breadth. She is remembered as a founding officer of the Sri Lanka Army Women's Corps, a distinction that places her among the trailblazers who shaped the nation's military history. Beyond her service in uniform, she distinguished herself as a journalist, author, businesswoman, and humanitarian — a combination of roles that speaks to the extraordinary scope of her contributions to Sri Lankan society.

A Family Tribute Takes Shape

The commemorative issue, which runs to 36 pages, has been put together by her family as a heartfelt tribute to honour her memory on the occasion of her first death anniversary. Such publications serve not only as personal memorials but also as lasting records for future generations to understand the lives of those who helped shape their communities and institutions.

Honouring a Pioneer

As Sri Lanka continues to reflect on the role of women in its armed forces and broader public life, Major Bandara's story stands as an inspiring example of what dedication, courage, and service can achieve. The release of this commemorative issue ensures that her story will not fade from memory, but will instead be preserved and shared with those who may not have had the privilege of knowing her personally.