Active Southwest Monsoon to Bring Continued Rain and Windy Conditions Across Sri Lanka's Southwest

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 01 August 2026, warning that rainy and windy conditions across the southwestern parts of the island are set to persist throughout the day.

Southwest Monsoon Remains Active

The forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Saturday, indicates that the active Southwest monsoon is the primary driver behind the unsettled weather pattern currently gripping the southwestern region. Residents in affected areas can expect intermittent showers to continue as the monsoon maintains its grip over the island.

What to Expect Today

Rainy and windy conditions will continue across the southwestern parts of Sri Lanka.

Showers are expected to occur at various intervals throughout the day.

The active Southwest monsoon is identified as the key meteorological factor behind prevailing conditions.

Public Advisory

Members of the public in the southwestern provinces are advised to remain cautious and take necessary precautions when travelling or engaging in outdoor activities. Those living in low-lying or flood-prone areas should stay alert to any further updates issued by the Department of Meteorology.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor conditions and advises the public to follow official updates as the monsoon season progresses.

Sri Lanka typically experiences the Southwest monsoon between May and September, bringing significant rainfall to the western, southern, and central parts of the country during this period.

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