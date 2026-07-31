Sri Dalada Maligawa Unveils Official Schedule for the 2026 Kandy Esala Perahera

The Sri Dalada Maligawa has officially released the schedule for the 2026 Kandy Esala Perahera, marking a significant moment for devotees, cultural enthusiasts, and tourism stakeholders across Sri Lanka and beyond.

A Festival Steeped in History and Devotion

The Kandy Esala Perahera stands as one of the most magnificent and spiritually significant festivals in all of Asia. Held annually in the hill capital of Kandy, the grand procession honours the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Lord Buddha, enshrined at the revered Sri Dalada Maligawa. The festival draws hundreds of thousands of pilgrims, local spectators, and international visitors each year, cementing its status as a cornerstone of Sri Lankan Buddhist heritage and cultural identity.

Schedule Confirmed for 2026

With the official announcement now made by the custodians of the Temple of the Tooth, organisers and attendees alike can begin preparations well in advance. The release of the schedule allows hotels, tour operators, and local businesses in the Kandy region to plan accordingly, as the Perahera season consistently drives a substantial surge in visitor arrivals and economic activity throughout the Central Province.

What to Expect

The Kandy Esala Perahera traditionally unfolds over several nights, building in grandeur and scale as the festival progresses. Among its most celebrated features are:

Elaborately adorned elephants, led by the Maligawa Tusker carrying the sacred casket representing the Tooth Relic

Vibrant Kandyan dancers performing traditional routines passed down through generations

Fire dancers, whip crackers, and flag bearers adding spectacle and colour to the procession

Drummers and musicians filling the streets of Kandy with the distinctive sounds of the island's ancient traditions

The festival culminates in the Randoli Perahera, the grandest of the nightly processions, before concluding with the Diya Kepeema water-cutting ceremony at the Mahaweli River.

A Moment of National Pride

The Kandy Esala Perahera is not merely a religious event — it is a living testament to Sri Lanka's civilisational heritage, drawing the eyes of the world to the island's timeless traditions.

With the 2026 schedule now in the public domain, Sri Lankans and visitors from around the globe are encouraged to plan their attendance early, as accommodation and viewing spots in Kandy are known to fill up rapidly during the Perahera season. Further details regarding specific dates and ceremonial timings are expected to be communicated through the Sri Dalada Maligawa in the coming period.

Related Video