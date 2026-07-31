Anuradhapura Court Slaps Rs. 500,000 Fine on Train Canteen for Overcharging on Bottled Water

A railway catering service has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 500,000 after the Anuradhapura Magistrate's Court found it guilty of selling bottled water above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), in a ruling that sends a firm message to traders who exploit commuters.

Court Takes Hard Line on Consumer Price Violations

The case was brought before the Anuradhapura Magistrate's Court following an inspection that revealed the train canteen operator had been charging passengers more than the legally permitted price for bottled water. Such violations fall under consumer protection and price control regulations, which strictly prohibit the sale of goods beyond their stipulated maximum retail price.

The court wasted little time in delivering its verdict, imposing a substantial fine of Rs. 500,000 on the offending catering service as a punitive measure and a deterrent to others engaged in similar malpractice.

A Common Grievance Among Rail Passengers

Overpricing of food and beverages at railway canteens and station kiosks has long been a source of frustration for Sri Lankan commuters. Passengers travelling on long-distance routes are often left with little choice but to purchase refreshments from on-board vendors, making them particularly vulnerable to price gouging.

Bottled water sold above MRP is among the most frequently reported consumer complaints at transport hubs.

Regulatory authorities have been urged to conduct more frequent inspections at railway canteens and station vendors.

Consumer advocacy groups have welcomed the court's decision as a step in the right direction.

Authorities Urged to Broaden Inspections

The ruling is being viewed as a significant moment for consumer rights enforcement in Sri Lanka's public transport sector. Observers are calling on the relevant authorities, including the Consumer Affairs Authority, to expand inspection drives across railway stations and other public transit points island-wide to ensure compliance with pricing regulations.

Passengers deserve to travel without being subjected to unlawful overcharging, particularly in spaces where their purchasing options are limited.

The Anuradhapura Magistrate's Court's decision reinforces that no vendor operating within public infrastructure is above the law, and that consumer protection statutes will be enforced with the full weight of the justice system.