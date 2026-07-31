Major General Hemantha Hettige Named as Sri Lanka's New Army Commander
Leadership Change at the Helm of Sri Lanka Army
Sri Lanka has appointed a new Army Commander, marking a significant shift in the country's military leadership. Major General Hemantha Hettige has been named to the top post, taking charge of one of the nation's most important defence institutions.
A New Chapter for the Sri Lanka Army
The appointment signals a fresh chapter for the Sri Lanka Army as it continues its peacetime responsibilities, including disaster relief operations, infrastructure development support, and national security duties. The new commander is expected to bring his extensive military experience to bear on the institution's evolving priorities.
Significance of the Appointment
The Army Commander holds one of the most senior positions within Sri Lanka's tri-forces structure, overseeing thousands of military personnel across the island. The role carries considerable responsibility in maintaining discipline, operational readiness, and strategic planning within the land forces.
The appointment was made through the official government process, consistent with established protocols for senior military leadership transitions in Sri Lanka.
Looking Ahead
As the newly appointed Army Commander assumes his duties, attention will turn to how he steers the institution forward, particularly in addressing the army's role in national development and security in the post-war era. Further details regarding the handover ceremony and the outgoing commander are expected to be announced by defence authorities in due course.
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goverment just shuffling ppl around as usual, nothing will change
what happened to the previous commander? anyone know?
hope this one actually does something useful, not just sit in the chair
exactly, all same same only, new face old politics