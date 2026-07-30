Sri Lanka's Financial Regulator Set to Launch Nation Lanka Depositor Compensation Through People's Bank

Relief on the Way for Nation Lanka Depositors

Sri Lanka's financial regulator has announced plans to commence compensation payments to depositors of Nation Lanka Finance through People's Bank, offering a long-awaited lifeline to those who have been unable to access their funds following the troubled finance company's collapse.

Compensation Process to Begin

The regulatory authority is set to utilise People's Bank as the distribution channel through which eligible Nation Lanka Finance depositors will receive their compensation. The move marks a significant step forward in resolving the financial distress experienced by thousands of ordinary Sri Lankans who had placed their savings with the company.

Background on Nation Lanka Finance

Nation Lanka Finance, a licensed finance company operating under the oversight of Sri Lanka's financial regulatory framework, had been facing severe difficulties that left depositors uncertain about the fate of their savings. The regulator's intervention reflects broader efforts to protect retail depositors and restore confidence in the country's non-bank financial sector.

What Depositors Should Know

Compensation is to be distributed via People's Bank branches island-wide.

Eligible depositors are advised to follow official guidance from the regulator regarding documentation and procedures.

The initiative is aimed at providing relief to affected individuals as swiftly as possible.

The use of People's Bank as a distribution partner is expected to streamline the process, given the state-owned bank's extensive branch network across Sri Lanka.

Financial analysts have welcomed the development, noting that timely compensation is critical not only for affected depositors but also for maintaining public trust in Sri Lanka's broader financial system, which has been under significant strain in recent years.

Further details regarding eligibility criteria, compensation amounts, and the precise timeline for disbursements are expected to be announced by the regulator in the coming days. Depositors are encouraged to monitor official communications closely and visit their nearest People's Bank branch for guidance once the process formally gets underway.