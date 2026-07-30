Namal Rajapaksa Challenges Government to Prove Its Mandate Through Provincial Council Elections

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser Namal Rajapaksa has thrown down the gauntlet to the ruling government, calling on it to demonstrate its public support by holding long-overdue Provincial Council elections.

Ballot Box as the True Measure

Rajapaksa, a prominent figure within the opposition SLPP, argued that words and polling figures mean little without the ultimate democratic test — putting the question directly to the people through a free and fair election. He maintained that only the ballot box can reveal the true extent of any government's popular backing.

The call comes amid growing pressure from opposition parties for the government to convene Provincial Council polls, which have been pending for an extended period, leaving a significant tier of Sri Lanka's democratic structure effectively dormant.

Opposition Mounts Pressure

Namal Rajapaksa's remarks reflect a broader sentiment within opposition circles that the government has been deliberately avoiding electoral contests at the provincial level, raising concerns about democratic accountability and decentralised governance across the country.

The real test of any government's support is not statements or surveys — it is the ballot box.

Provincial Councils play a critical role in Sri Lanka's governance framework, overseeing key areas of administration at the regional level. Their prolonged absence has drawn criticism from civil society groups and political observers alike.

Significance for Sri Lankan Democracy

Political analysts note that holding Provincial Council elections would be a significant step in restoring normalcy to Sri Lanka's democratic institutions following years of economic and political turbulence. The elections would also serve as an important barometer of public sentiment ahead of future national polls.

As the SLPP continues to reposition itself within the opposition landscape, Rajapaksa's push for elections signals the party's confidence in re-engaging with the electorate and rebuilding its political footprint across the provinces.

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