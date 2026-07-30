Communist Party Raises Alarm Over Deepening Military Relationship Between Sri Lanka and United States

Party Calls for Scrutiny of Defence Engagements

The Communist Party of Sri Lanka (CP) has voiced serious concern over what it describes as an increasingly close military relationship between Sri Lanka and the United States, warning that such ties could compromise the island nation's long-standing policy of non-alignment and independent foreign relations.

Growing Unease Within the Left

Senior figures within the Communist Party have been vocal in their opposition to recent defence-related engagements between Colombo and Washington, arguing that the expanding nature of these interactions warrants urgent public debate and parliamentary scrutiny. The party maintains that Sri Lanka must remain vigilant against arrangements that could draw it into the strategic orbit of any major global power.

Non-Alignment at Stake

The CP's concerns centre on Sri Lanka's cherished tradition of non-alignment, a cornerstone of the country's foreign policy since independence. Party leaders argue that deepening military cooperation with the United States risks undermining this principle and could have far-reaching geopolitical consequences for the country, particularly given the heightened strategic competition playing out across the Indo-Pacific region.

The Communist Party has stressed that any military or defence arrangements entered into with foreign powers must be fully transparent and subject to democratic oversight by the Sri Lankan Parliament.

Calls for Transparency and Public Debate

The party has urged the government to disclose the full details of any agreements or understandings reached with American defence and military authorities. It has also called on civil society, political parties across the spectrum, and ordinary citizens to engage critically with the issue, insisting that decisions of such national importance must not be made behind closed doors.

Sri Lanka has historically maintained diplomatic and trade relationships with multiple global powers, including the United States, China, India, and Russia, carefully balancing these ties to preserve its sovereignty. Critics from the left have long argued that any tilt towards a single powerful nation — particularly in the military domain — poses a fundamental risk to that balance.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to the Communist Party's concerns. The debate is expected to intensify as Sri Lanka continues to navigate a complex and rapidly shifting regional security landscape.