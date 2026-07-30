Former President Gotabaya's Ex-Private Secretary Remains Behind Bars Until August 12

Sugeeshwara Bandara, who previously served as private secretary to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has been ordered to remain in remand custody until August 12, following a hearing at the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court.

The court's decision to extend Bandara's remand period keeps the former presidential aide in custody as legal proceedings against him continue to unfold.

Sugeeshwara Bandara held one of the most influential administrative positions in the country during Gotabaya Rajapaksa's presidency, serving as a key figure within the former head of state's inner circle. His arrest and continued detention have drawn considerable public attention given the prominent nature of his past role.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court issued the further remand order as authorities pursue their investigations into the case. Officials have not yet concluded the inquiry, necessitating the extension of his custody beyond the previous remand period.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled Sri Lanka in July 2022 amid a mass popular uprising triggered by the country's severe economic crisis, has faced ongoing scrutiny regarding the actions of individuals who served under his administration. Several former officials connected to his government have faced legal proceedings in the years since his departure from office.

Bandara is expected to appear before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court again when his remand period concludes on August 12, at which point the court will determine whether to grant bail or extend his custody further.