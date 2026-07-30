Court of Appeal Extends Deadline for Objections in Beer Raw Materials Legal Dispute

The Court of Appeal has granted respondents, including the Commissioner General of Excise, time until October 2 to file their formal objections in a legal case concerning raw materials used in the production of beer.

The extension was granted by the appellate court as part of ongoing proceedings in the matter, allowing the named respondents adequate time to prepare and submit their responses ahead of the next scheduled hearing.

Case Background

The case centres on issues related to beer raw materials and involves the Commissioner General of Excise as one of the key respondents. The excise authority, which oversees the regulation and taxation of alcohol and related goods in Sri Lanka, is among those required to submit objections before the specified deadline.

The Court of Appeal's decision to allow additional time reflects standard legal procedure, ensuring that all parties to the case are afforded a fair opportunity to present their positions before the matter proceeds further.

Next Steps

With the deadline now set for October 2, respondents are expected to file their objections accordingly. The case is anticipated to move forward in the Court of Appeal following the submission of those responses.

Further developments in the proceedings are expected to be closely watched by industry stakeholders and legal observers given the involvement of the excise regulatory authority in the dispute.