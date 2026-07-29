Jetwing Hotels Sweeps 24 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards, Setting New Benchmark for Sri Lankan Hospitality

Jetwing Hotels has cemented its position as Sri Lanka's most celebrated hotel group on the global tourism stage, claiming 24 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for 2026 — the highest number of honours ever secured by a single Sri Lankan hotel group at the prestigious annual awards.

A Historic Achievement for Sri Lankan Hospitality

The recognition places Jetwing Hotels in an elite category of accommodation providers worldwide, with the awards determined entirely by genuine traveller reviews and ratings submitted on TripAdvisor's platform. The Travellers' Choice Awards are widely regarded as one of the most credible benchmarks in global tourism, as they reflect the authentic experiences of guests rather than industry panel decisions.

For a Sri Lankan hotel group to claim 24 such distinctions in a single year marks a significant milestone, not only for Jetwing but for the country's broader hospitality and tourism industry.

What the Awards Represent

TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards recognise hotels that consistently receive outstanding feedback from guests throughout the year. Properties earning this distinction rank among the top tier of listings globally, based on the quality and volume of reviews accumulated over a twelve-month period.

The scale of Jetwing's achievement across 24 properties signals a sustained standard of excellence delivered consistently across its portfolio, which spans leisure, boutique, and eco-tourism accommodation across multiple destinations in Sri Lanka.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Tourism Recovery

The announcement comes at a time when Sri Lanka is actively rebuilding its reputation as a premier destination for international travellers. Recognition of this magnitude on a globally trusted platform such as TripAdvisor is expected to strengthen visitor confidence and contribute positively to inbound tourism numbers.

Jetwing Hotels has long been considered a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's upscale hospitality sector, and this latest wave of international recognition reinforces the group's standing among the finest hotel collections in Asia.

The awards serve as a reminder that Sri Lankan hospitality, when delivered with consistency and care, is fully capable of competing with and surpassing some of the most celebrated hotel experiences in the world.