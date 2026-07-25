ITC Ratnadipa's Nutmeg Gourmet Shop Marks World Friendship Day with Exclusive Cake Collection

Colombo's prestigious ITC Ratnadipa hotel is offering guests a sweet way to honour their closest companions this World Friendship Day, with its in-house gourmet shop Nutmeg unveiling a specially curated cake collection to mark the occasion.

A Sweet Tribute to Cherished Bonds

Nutmeg, the signature gourmet shop located within the five-star ITC Ratnadipa property, has put together a dedicated selection of cakes designed to help patrons celebrate the spirit of friendship in style. The collection reflects the shop's commitment to combining fine craftsmanship with heartfelt occasions.

World Friendship Day, observed internationally on 30 July, has grown increasingly popular in Sri Lanka as an occasion for people to express gratitude and affection towards those who hold a special place in their lives. Nutmeg's latest offering taps into that sentiment, giving guests a premium gifting option to share with loved ones.

Nutmeg's Reputation for Gourmet Excellence

Nutmeg has established itself as one of Colombo's notable destinations for premium confectionery and gourmet products. Situated within the iconic ITC Ratnadipa — one of the city's landmark luxury hotels — the shop draws both hotel guests and local patrons seeking high-quality treats for special moments.

The Friendship Day cake collection continues Nutmeg's tradition of crafting seasonal and occasion-specific offerings that blend elegance with indulgence, making them a fitting choice for gifting or personal celebration.

An Invitation to Celebrate

Guests and visitors are encouraged to visit Nutmeg at ITC Ratnadipa to explore the special collection and select a cake that best represents the unique bond they share with a friend. The collection is available for the Friendship Day season, making it a timely and thoughtful option for those looking to go beyond the ordinary in marking the day.

For those in Colombo seeking a refined and memorable way to celebrate friendship, Nutmeg's exclusive cake range presents a compelling and delicious choice.