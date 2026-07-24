Sri Lanka Plans to Deploy 14,000 Additional Workers to Israel

Government Eyes Expanded Labour Opportunities in Israel

Sri Lanka is preparing to send an additional 14,000 workers to Israel, as the government moves to expand its foreign employment opportunities in the Middle Eastern nation, according to reports from The Island.

A Significant Boost to Overseas Employment

The planned deployment represents a substantial increase in the number of Sri Lankan nationals working abroad, with Israel emerging as a key destination for the country's labour export programme. Authorities are working to facilitate the placement of workers across various sectors in Israel as part of ongoing bilateral labour agreements between the two countries.

Remittances and Economic Impact

Foreign employment remains a critical pillar of Sri Lanka's economy, with overseas workers sending home billions of dollars in remittances annually. The addition of 14,000 workers to the Israeli labour market is expected to provide a meaningful boost to household incomes and foreign exchange inflows at a time when Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery.

Context of Sri Lanka-Israel Labour Relations

Sri Lanka has maintained a labour migration relationship with Israel for a number of years, with Sri Lankan workers primarily employed in caregiving, agriculture, and construction sectors. The latest planned deployment signals renewed momentum in this partnership, offering employment prospects for thousands of Sri Lankan nationals seeking opportunities abroad.

Further details regarding the timeline for deployment and the specific sectors in which workers will be placed are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in due course.

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