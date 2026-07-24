Over 5,500 Child Abuse Complaints Recorded in Sri Lanka in Just Six Months

Sri Lanka's National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) has recorded a deeply alarming 5,523 complaints related to child abuse during the first half of 2026, shining a harsh spotlight on the scale of harm being inflicted on the country's most vulnerable citizens.

A Disturbing Breakdown of Cases

The figures, covering the period from January to June 2026, reveal the wide range of abuse being suffered by children across the island. Among the complaints received:

1,100 cases involved cruelty against children

213 complaints were related to sexual harassment

99 cases involved child abduction

100 cases were linked to commercial sexual exploitation

60 complaints involved aggravated sexual abuse

A Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

The sheer volume of complaints logged within a single six-month period has raised serious concerns among child welfare advocates and authorities. With an average of more than 900 complaints being filed each month, the data underscores the urgent need for stronger protective measures, public awareness campaigns, and more robust enforcement of child protection laws.

Sri Lanka has existing legal frameworks designed to safeguard children from exploitation and abuse, but the latest statistics suggest that implementation and community-level intervention remain critical challenges.

The figures serve as a stark reminder that child protection must remain a national priority, requiring coordinated action from government institutions, civil society, and communities at every level.

Authorities are urging members of the public to report suspected cases of child abuse to the NCPA without delay, emphasising that timely reporting can be decisive in protecting children from further harm.