Court of Appeal Throws Out Bid to Delay 2026 A/L Examinations

The Court of Appeal has dismissed a writ petition that sought to postpone the 2026 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination by a period of two months, dashing the hopes of a group of students who had pursued the legal challenge.

Petition Filed by First and Second-Time Candidates

The petition had been submitted by a group of students who are scheduled to sit the A/L examination either for the first or second time. They had approached the Court of Appeal seeking a formal order to delay the examination, which is currently on course to proceed as planned.

However, the Court of Appeal ruled against granting such an order, effectively dismissing the petition and clearing the path for the examination to go ahead on its scheduled date.

Implications for A/L Candidates

The ruling is significant for hundreds of thousands of students across Sri Lanka who are preparing for one of the country's most consequential national examinations. The A/L results play a critical role in determining university entrance, making the timing and conduct of the examination a matter of intense public interest.

With the court's decision now confirmed, students and educational authorities are expected to proceed with preparations in line with the original examination schedule set for 2026.

No further details regarding the specific grounds cited by the petitioners or the court's reasoning were immediately available.

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