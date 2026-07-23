Kandy Royals Stun Dambulla Sixers With Stunning Seven-Wicket Collapse in LPL 2026

Kandy Royals recorded their first victory of the Lanka Premier League 2026 in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, dismantling Dambulla Sixers in a breathtaking collapse that saw the home side surrender seven wickets for just 43 runs to lose by the same margin.

From Commanding to Catastrophic

Dambulla Sixers appeared well on their way to chasing down a target of 195, having raced to 106 for the loss of just one wicket after 11 overs. With more than half the required runs on the board and nine wickets still in hand, the match seemed firmly in their grasp. What followed, however, was a collapse of stunning proportions.

The Sixers' batting lineup completely unravelled under pressure from the Kandy Royals attack, losing seven wickets while adding only 43 more runs to their total. The final margin of defeat — 43 runs — told the full story of a capitulation that will be difficult for the Dambulla camp to forget quickly.

Mathews' Men Deliver

Angelo Mathews' Kandy Royals side showed tremendous character and discipline to turn the contest on its head. After posting a competitive total of 195, the Royals bowlers maintained relentless pressure on the Sixers middle and lower order, triggering the collapse that handed their captain a memorable first win of the tournament.

The result also means Dambulla Sixers have now suffered back-to-back defeats in LPL 2026, raising serious questions about the side's ability to hold firm under pressure in crunch situations. Having lost two games in succession, the Sixers will need to regroup urgently if they are to remain competitive in the tournament.

A Turning Point for Kandy

For Kandy Royals, the victory will provide a significant confidence boost after what had been a frustrating start to their campaign. Getting over the line in such a dramatic manner is likely to strengthen team morale and signal to the rest of the LPL field that Mathews' outfit are a force to be reckoned with.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka were treated to a match that encapsulated the unpredictable and thrilling nature of Twenty20 cricket — where no game is truly over until the final delivery is bowled.