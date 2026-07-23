Kamindu Mendis Steps Up as Colombo KAPS Captain After Kusal Mendis Ruled Out of LPL 2026

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has confirmed a captaincy change for Colombo KAPS, with Kamindu Mendis appointed to lead the franchise for the remainder of the 2026 season following an injury to regular skipper Kusal Mendis.

Kusal Mendis Sidelined for Rest of Tournament

Kusal Mendis has been ruled out of the rest of the 2026 LPL campaign after sustaining an injury, forcing team management and tournament officials to make an immediate leadership change for the Colombo-based side.

The development is a significant blow to Colombo KAPS, who will now be without one of Sri Lanka's most experienced and dynamic wicketkeeper-batters for the crucial stages of the competition.

Kamindu Mendis Takes the Helm

In response to the setback, the LPL officially confirmed that Kamindu Mendis will assume the captaincy for the duration of the tournament. The stylish left-handed batter, who has impressed at both domestic and international level in recent times, now faces the challenge of steering Colombo KAPS through the remainder of the season.

Kamindu Mendis has been in strong form on the international stage and will be expected to bring calm, composed leadership to a side that must now regroup and push forward without its first-choice captain.

A Test of Squad Depth

The absence of Kusal Mendis will test the depth and resilience of the Colombo KAPS squad as they look to remain competitive in the 2026 LPL. Team management will be hoping that Kamindu Mendis can inspire his teammates and carry the side forward during this challenging period.

Further updates regarding Kusal Mendis's injury and expected recovery timeline are awaited from the franchise and tournament organisers.

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