Cyclone Death Toll Rises to 16 as Over 100 Remain Missing Across India and Sri Lanka

A powerful cyclone has struck both India and Sri Lanka, leaving at least 16 people dead and more than 100 others unaccounted for, as authorities in both nations race against time to locate survivors and assess the full scale of the destruction.

Widespread Devastation Across Two Nations

The cyclone, which made landfall with ferocious intensity, has caused significant loss of life and widespread infrastructural damage across affected coastal and inland regions. Emergency response teams have been deployed in both countries, with search and rescue operations continuing around the clock in the most badly hit areas.

The confirmed death toll currently stands at 16, though officials fear that number may climb further as rescue workers gain access to isolated communities cut off by floodwaters, fallen trees, and damaged roads.

Search Efforts Ongoing for Missing Persons

More than 100 individuals remain missing following the storm's passage, raising serious concerns among families and disaster management authorities alike. Rescue teams are combing through affected villages and coastal settlements in a desperate bid to locate those still unaccounted for.

Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges associated with the cyclone have hampered relief efforts, making access to some of the worst-affected zones extremely difficult in the immediate aftermath.

Impact Felt Across Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, the cyclone has caused considerable disruption to communities, particularly in coastal areas that bore the brunt of the storm's fury. Residents have reported damage to homes, loss of livestock, and destruction of agricultural land — delivering a severe blow to livelihoods already under pressure.

Coastal communities among the hardest hit

Homes and agricultural land reported damaged

Disaster management authorities mobilised island-wide

Affected residents urged to remain in designated safe zones

Authorities Urge Caution as Relief Operations Continue

Disaster management officials in both Sri Lanka and India have urged residents in affected regions to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve and infrastructure is assessed for safety. Relief supplies, including food, drinking water, and emergency shelter materials, are being distributed to displaced families.

Authorities have warned that the full extent of the damage may only become clear in the coming days as rescue teams reach more remote areas.

Meteorological agencies continue to monitor weather patterns in the region, advising the public to stay alert to any further updates as recovery operations get underway across both nations.

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