Sri Lanka Men's Water Polo Team Named for 12th Asian Age Group Championships in Bangkok

Sri Lanka's men's water polo representatives have been named as the country prepares to compete at the 12th Asian Age Group Championships, set to take place in Bangkok, Thailand in 2026.

The national squad has been assembled ahead of what promises to be a significant regional tournament, with young Sri Lankan athletes gearing up to test themselves against some of Asia's finest age-group talent on an international stage.

A Platform for Sri Lanka's Rising Water Polo Talent

The Asian Age Group Championships represent one of the most prestigious youth-level aquatic competitions on the continent, drawing competitive teams from across Asia. For Sri Lanka, participation in the Bangkok edition offers a valuable opportunity to benchmark the country's emerging water polo talent against regional rivals.

The tournament provides young players with crucial exposure to high-level international competition, an experience that is expected to contribute to the long-term development of water polo as a sport in Sri Lanka.

Building Towards 2026

With the championships scheduled for 2026, the selected squad members will have time to undergo preparation and training ahead of their campaign in Thailand. The naming of the team marks an important first step in the buildup to the tournament.

Sri Lanka's water polo community will be hoping the young side can make a strong impression on the regional stage and continue the growth of the sport at the grassroots and competitive levels across the island.

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