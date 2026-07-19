Foreign Tourist Injured After Falling From Moving Train While Taking Selfie in Hill Country

Selfie Attempt Ends in Injury on Scenic Hill Country Rail Route

A foreign female tourist sustained injuries after falling from a moving train while attempting to take a selfie, in the latest incident highlighting the dangers faced by visitors on Sri Lanka's popular hill country railway line.

The incident occurred while the train was in motion along the scenic hill country route, a stretch widely regarded as one of the most picturesque rail journeys in the world and a major draw for international visitors to the island.

The tourist, whose nationality has not been officially confirmed, is believed to have been leaning out of the train to capture a photograph when she lost her balance and fell. She was subsequently attended to by authorities and received medical attention for her injuries.

A Growing Concern for Authorities

The hill country train journey, particularly the stretch between Kandy and Ella, has gained enormous popularity on social media in recent years, attracting thousands of tourists who seek to recreate dramatic photographs hanging from open train doors or leaning out of windows.

This behaviour, while producing striking images, poses serious risks to passengers. Railway authorities and tourism officials have repeatedly warned travellers against such dangerous practices aboard moving trains.

Trains along the hill country route pass through steep terrain, sharp curves, and elevated bridges.

Open train doors are a common feature of older rolling stock used on the route.

Previous incidents involving tourists on this route have prompted calls for stricter safety enforcement.

Calls for Stricter Safety Measures

Safety advocates and tourism stakeholders have urged Sri Lanka Railways to implement stronger measures to prevent passengers from placing themselves in danger, including improved signage, passenger advisories, and on-board monitoring by train staff.

The allure of capturing the perfect photograph should never come at the cost of one's own safety. Travellers must exercise caution and respect the risks involved when aboard moving trains in challenging terrain.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Tourists visiting Sri Lanka are reminded to adhere to all safety guidelines issued by Sri Lanka Railways and to refrain from leaning out of or standing near open doors while trains are in motion.

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