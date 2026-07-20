Egg Prices Set to Rise Across Sri Lanka Starting Tomorrow

Sri Lankan consumers are bracing for higher costs at the breakfast table, as egg prices are set to increase from tomorrow, adding fresh pressure to household budgets already strained by the cost of living.

The price revision is expected to affect eggs sold across retail outlets, including supermarkets, local boutiques, and market stalls throughout the island.

The development comes as food prices in Sri Lanka continue to fluctuate, with essential commodities remaining a key concern for ordinary families. Eggs, widely considered one of the most affordable and accessible sources of protein for Sri Lankans across all income levels, have seen recurring price adjustments in recent months.

Impact on Consumers

For many low and middle-income households, eggs form a daily dietary staple. Any upward movement in their price is felt almost immediately, particularly among families in urban areas who rely on fixed incomes or daily wages.

Vendors and traders are likely to pass on the increased costs directly to end consumers, meaning the price hike could be visible at retail level from as early as tomorrow morning.

Broader Cost of Living Concerns

This latest price movement adds to broader concerns about food affordability in the country. Sri Lanka has been gradually working to stabilise its economy following a severe financial crisis, but essential food items continue to pose challenges for policymakers and consumers alike.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal statement outlining the reasons behind the revision or whether any measures will be introduced to cushion the impact on vulnerable consumers.

Members of the public are advised to check with their local retailers for updated pricing from tomorrow onwards.