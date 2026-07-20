Turkish Tourist Critically Hurt After Falling From Train While Taking Selfie in Sri Lanka

A Turkish tourist has been left with serious injuries after falling from a moving train in Sri Lanka while attempting to take a selfie, authorities confirmed.

The incident, which has drawn renewed attention to the dangers of reckless photography on the country's scenic railway routes, left the foreign visitor in a critical condition following the fall.

What Happened

The tourist was reportedly leaning out of or positioned near the edge of the train in an attempt to capture a photograph when they lost balance and fell. The exact location of the incident along Sri Lanka's railway network has not been fully disclosed, but the injuries sustained were described as serious.

Emergency services responded to the scene and the tourist was transported for medical treatment following the fall.

A Growing Concern on Sri Lanka's Railways

Sri Lanka's train journeys — particularly the celebrated hill country routes passing through Ella, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya — have become iconic tourist attractions, frequently featured on social media platforms worldwide. The breathtaking scenery has, however, also given rise to a dangerous trend of travellers hanging out of open train doors and windows to capture photographs and videos for social media.

Authorities have repeatedly warned both local passengers and foreign tourists about the serious risks associated with such behaviour, yet incidents continue to occur as visitor numbers on these routes remain high.

Calls for Stricter Safety Measures

This latest incident is expected to intensify calls from safety advocates and tourism officials for stronger enforcement of passenger safety regulations aboard Sri Lanka's trains. Critics have long argued that open-door train carriages, while part of the country's railway charm, require better supervision to prevent avoidable accidents.

Sri Lanka Railways and tourism authorities have yet to issue a formal statement in response to this specific incident.

Tourists visiting Sri Lanka are strongly urged to exercise caution at all times while travelling by train and to refrain from leaning out of carriages or standing near open doors, regardless of photographic opportunity.

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