NPP Minister Dismisses New Tamil-Muslim Political Alliance as a Short-Lived Threat

Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar has strongly dismissed the recently formed six-party Tamil and Muslim political alliance, declaring that it poses no genuine threat to the ruling National People's Power (NPP) government and predicting that it will collapse in short order.

Minister Confident in NPP's Stability

Speaking to journalists in Jaffna, Minister Chandrasekar was unequivocal in his assessment of the newly formed coalition, arguing that the alliance lacks the capacity to undermine the NPP administration in any meaningful way. He expressed full confidence that the government would remain strong and focused on its national agenda, regardless of opposition manoeuvres.

The minister's remarks represent the NPP's most direct public response yet to the formation of the multi-party grouping, which has brought together Tamil and Muslim political parties in what observers have described as an attempt to consolidate minority community political influence.

Alliance Seen as Opportunistic Rather Than Principled

Chandrasekar suggested that the alliance was formed more out of political opportunism than any shared vision or common platform, and that such foundations would inevitably lead to its breakdown. He indicated that voters in the north and east would see through what he characterised as a fragile and unconvincing coalition.

The alliance comprises six Tamil and Muslim political parties

It is widely seen as an effort to present a united minority opposition front

The NPP government has moved swiftly to downplay its political significance

The NPP remains focused on delivering results for all Sri Lankans, and no newly formed alliance will distract or weaken the government's mandate, Minister Chandrasekar indicated during his remarks to the press.

The minister's comments are likely to fuel further debate over the political dynamics in the north and east of Sri Lanka, where minority communities have historically sought greater representation and policy attention from central government.

Political analysts will be watching closely to see whether the six-party alliance can consolidate its position or whether internal differences will prove the minister's predictions correct.