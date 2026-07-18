Sri Lankan Embassy Unveils Coffee Table Book Honouring 250 Years of US Independence and Bilateral Ties

Sri Lanka's Ambassador to the United States, Mahinda Samarasinghe, has presented the inaugural copy of a specially commissioned commemorative Coffee Table Book to a senior American official, marking a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

The publication, produced by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington D.C., was created to honour the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States. The first copy was formally presented to the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, underlining the diplomatic significance of the gesture.

A Chronicle of Partnership

The Coffee Table Book serves as a visual and historical chronicle of the enduring partnership between Sri Lanka and the United States, capturing key moments and milestones that have defined bilateral relations over the decades. Such commemorative publications are a recognised diplomatic tradition, offering a lasting tribute that goes beyond formal communiqués and policy statements.

Ambassador Samarasinghe's presentation reflects Sri Lanka's commitment to strengthening ties with Washington at a time when the island nation continues to engage actively with international partners on economic recovery and development.

Marking a Historic American Milestone

The United States is set to celebrate its 250th year of independence, a landmark occasion that has prompted commemorative initiatives from diplomatic missions across the globe. Sri Lanka's contribution through this publication positions the country as a thoughtful and engaged partner in acknowledging the occasion.

The Embassy's initiative is expected to be well received both within diplomatic circles in Washington and among Sri Lankans who value the country's international relationships.

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