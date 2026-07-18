President Dissanayake Holds Direct Talks with Prison Department Officials Across All Ranks

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has met with a broad cross-section of officials from the Department of Prisons, including Superintendents of Prisons, Jailers, and other staff members, in a direct engagement aimed at addressing the state of the country's prison system.

A Rare Presidential Engagement with Prison Officials

The meeting brought together officers from various levels of the prison service hierarchy, signalling the President's intention to take a hands-on approach to issues within Sri Lanka's correctional institutions. Such direct consultations between a sitting president and prison department personnel at multiple ranks are considered uncommon and reflect the administration's focus on institutional reform.

Spotlight on Sri Lanka's Prison System

Sri Lanka's prisons have long faced significant challenges, including severe overcrowding, inadequate resources, and concerns over the welfare of both inmates and staff. By engaging directly with those who manage and operate these facilities on a daily basis, President Dissanayake appears to be seeking ground-level insight into the systemic difficulties facing the department.

Superintendents of Prisons were among those present at the discussions

Jailers and other departmental officers also participated in the meeting

The engagement covered personnel from multiple levels of the prison service

The move is consistent with the President's broader governance style since assuming office, which has included direct outreach to public sector institutions and their workforces as part of efforts to drive accountability and reform across state agencies.

President Dissanayake's meeting with prison officials underscores the administration's recognition that meaningful reform must be informed by those working within the system itself.

Further details regarding the specific outcomes or directives arising from the discussion are expected to be communicated through official government channels in due course.