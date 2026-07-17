Jaffna Kings Co-Owner Manjot Kalra Remanded Until July 31

Manjot Kalra, the former India under-19 World Cup-winning cricketer and co-owner of Lanka Premier League franchise Jaffna Kings, has been remanded in custody until July 31, according to reports emerging from India.

A Familiar Name in Sri Lankan Cricket Circles

Kalra rose to prominence when he scored a match-winning century in the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final, helping India claim the title. Beyond his playing career, he became a recognisable figure in Sri Lankan cricket through his co-ownership stake in the Jaffna Kings, one of the premier franchises in the Lanka Premier League.

The Jaffna Kings have been among the most successful teams in the LPL, making Kalra's involvement in the tournament particularly significant for local cricket fans and stakeholders.

Remanded Until End of July

Authorities have remanded Kalra until July 31, though full details surrounding the circumstances of his remand were not immediately available at the time of reporting. The case is expected to attract considerable attention given his dual profile as a celebrated young cricketer and a franchise co-owner in Sri Lanka's marquee T20 competition.

The development is likely to raise questions regarding the future management and ownership structure of the Jaffna Kings as the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Further updates are expected following proceedings later this month.

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