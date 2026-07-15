Thishya and Kashya Crowned Under-12 Champions at Vision Care Colombo Tennis Championship

Two young tennis stars have announced themselves on the local circuit after claiming the Under-12 singles titles at the Vision Care Colombo Championship 2026, held on the clay courts of the Sri Lanka Tennis Association.

Young Champions Emerge

Thishya Banagala of Visakha Vidyalaya claimed the girls' Under-12 singles crown, while Kashya Seneviratne of Colombo International School triumphed in the boys' equivalent category, with both players demonstrating exceptional skill and composure for their age group.

The Colombo Championships, one of the country's premier junior tennis competitions, once again served as a platform for Sri Lanka's brightest young sporting talents to showcase their abilities on a competitive stage.

A Prestigious Setting

Played on the clay courts of the Sri Lanka Tennis Association, the tournament provided conditions that tested the technical ability and physical endurance of all participants, making the victories by Thishya and Kashya all the more impressive.

The championship, backed by Vision Care as title sponsor, continues to play a vital role in nurturing grassroots tennis talent across the island, giving young players the opportunity to compete at a meaningful level from an early age.

Both champions will be ones to watch as they continue their development in Sri Lankan junior tennis circles in the years ahead.